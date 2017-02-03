Harish Rawat portrayed as `Baahubali: The Saviour of Uttarakhand`; video has PM Narendra Modi and Amit Shah too - Watch
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, February 3, 2017 - 08:59
Screengrab
Dehradun: A video has gone viral showing Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat in `Baahubali` avatar.
The Telugu movie `Baahubali` was a massive hit across the country.
In the video, Rawat, as `Baahubali`, is seen carrying Uttarakhand on his bare shoulders, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah look on.
The video, uploaded by Facebook page UP/UK Live, projects Rawat as the ‘saviour’ of the state.
Meanwhile, the Uttarakhand Chief Minister told ABP News that he had no information about the video and Congress is not aware of it.
Watch the video here:
The Uttarakhand polls will be a direct contest between the BJP and the Congress.
Assembly polls in the hilly state will be held on February 15.
First Published: Friday, February 3, 2017 - 08:51
