Uttarakhand rain

Heavy rain in Uttarakhand: Rivers rise, bridges washed away, state on alert

Heavy rain has been predicted for the state till Friday.

A bridge washed away in Pithoragarh. (Picture: Twitter/@ANI)

The monsoon is wreaking havoc in Uttarakhand. Heavy rain over the past few days has caused rivers in the hill state to swell. A heavy rain warning has been issued for the state over the next three days, which has already seen bridges being washed away by rivers in some parts.

Heavy rain lashed southern Himachal Pradesh and most parts Uttarakhand, causing a massive run-off of rain water into streams and rivers. Pictures emerged on Wednesday morning showing a bridge washed away in Pithoragarh, close to the border with Nepal.

The alert for heavy rain over Chamoli, Pauri and Rudraprayag districts remains in place for Wednesday. Reports say Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat has has cancelled the leaves and holidays of all officers. They have been asked to stay at their respective posts in a bid to shave off response time to the extent possible

The rising water levels in the many rivers in the hll state is a particular cause for concern. The state had witnessed widespread destruction because of flash floods and landslides in 2013. The floods had killed 5,478 people and left thousands displaced. Over a lakh pilgrims were also left stranded by the landslides and bridge collapses.

The destruction caused by the floods was magnified manifold since the early spell of rain had caused debris to choke up some points of the rivers. When the flow further increased because of the higher-than-normal rain, the blockages caused by the debris was washed away with force, to devastating effect downstream.

The Indian Air Force, Navy and Army had been pressed into rescue services. They airlifted thousands of people to safety. Other major agencies involved in the rescue operations were the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Border Security Force (BSF).

The floods had also revealed the extent of destruction caused by the wide scale of illegal construction in the state. Unauthorised overdevelopment had weakened the soil at a number of places, leading to ground collapses and more landslides.

 

