Heavy showers, snowfall likely in Uttarakhand; govt issues alert, directs DMs to make necessary preparations

Nainital: Uttarakhand government on Saturday issued an alert to all the District Magistrates following reports of possibility of heavy snowfall and rain in the state. According to the Meteorological (MeT) Department, Dehradun, places that are expected to receive heavy showers are Uttarkashi, Chamoli, Rudraprayag, Pithoragarh and Bageshwar.

Last month, three people died allegedly due to severe cold wave conditions in the state capital, Dehradun. There was no respite from cold in Uttarakhand with higher reaches of the state reeling under sub-zero temperatures. In the plains, the mercury was 2-3 degrees below the normal.

Dehradun last month recorded a minimum temperature of 4.2 degrees Celsius, two notches below the normal, the weather office had said. In Pantnagar, the mercury was at 1.5 degrees Celsius, four degrees below the normal.

(With inputs from agencies)