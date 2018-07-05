हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Uttarakhand

Met department warns of heavy rainfall in parts of Uttarakhand

The MeT issued a 24-hour heavy rain alert for a number of places in Uttarakhand, especially those located in the Kumaon region, prompting authorities to put the entire administrative machinery on vigil.

Nainital: The Meteorological (Met) department on Wednesday predicted heavy showers likely to hit parts of Uttarakhand starting July 8 or July 9. The rainfall condition will continue for four to five days.

The weatherman said that they are giving regular alerts to the government so that they can be prepared for the conditions. Heavy rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places especially in Pithoragarh, Nainital, Champawat, Udham Singh Nagar, Dehradun, Haridwar and Pauri districts during the next 24 hours, the MeT office said.

Heavy rainfall also claimed a few lives in the state. A woman, identified as Narayani Devi, was killed after being hit by boulders falling from a hillside following a landslide at Madkot in the Munsiyari area of Pithoragarh district. Kishan Ram (35) was swept away by the swirling waters of the Gonmuni river at Harkot in the same area, the State Emergency Operations Centre said. 

Secretary Disaster Management Amit Negi said officials all over the state have been alerted in view of the MeT department warning but the situation is normal so far. 

State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams have been deployed at 31 locations and there is a ban on any employee on field duty taking leave till September 15, he said. 

(With inputs from agencies)

