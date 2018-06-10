हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Passing out parade of IMA held in Dehradun

Dehradun: Passing Out Parade of the Indian Military Academy (IMA) was held in Dehradun on Saturday.

Nepalese Army Chief General Rajendra Chhetri was the reviewing officer for the parade.

Chhetri told media, "It's a great honour and privilege to be here. The Indian Army has a glorious history and the IMA too. I wish all success for the Indian Army for the future endeavours."

Expressing happiness over becoming part of the Indian Army, one Siddharth Sarin, said, "It's a proud feeling. All the hard work I have put in for four years has paid off. I am looking forward to doing good in the services, make my country proud."

The parade was held as Indian cadets completed the last step to be commissioned as Lieutenants in the Indian Army.

In view of the parade, the security was beefed up in and around the IMA campus. 

