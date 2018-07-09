हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Uttarakhand

Planning a trip to Uttarakhand? Heavy rains alert issued for next few days

ANI photo

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Monday said that a heavy rain alert has been issued across the state for the next few days. Holidays of all the officers have also been cancelled, added Rawat.

The officers have been asked to stay in their respective areas so that response time can be reduced in case of an emergency.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places with extremely heavy falls at isolated places over Konkan and Goa.

Mumbai received heavy rains early on Monday with water-logging being reported from several parts of the city.

Heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places over Vidarbha, south Chhattisgarh, Gujarat Region, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, Telangana, Coastal and South Interior Karnataka and Kerala are also likely, the Met department warned.

It also said that similar weather conditions are expected at isolated places over Uttarakhand, East Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Sub-himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, Odisha, Assam and Meghalaya and North Interior Karnataka.

