PM Narendra Modi appeals to Uttarakhand voters to elect BJP for growth

Rudrapur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today slammed Uttarakhand's Congress government, accusing it of lacking political will for development, and urged the electorate to vote for BJP for the state's growth.

Addressing a rally here, he said Uttarakhand has huge potential in tourism and industries sectors capable of generating maximum employment and it needs an honest government to tap that.

He again invoked former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee during whose tenure the state was created, saying he had tried to develop the state but he faced difficulties.

"I have been there for two-and-a-half years trying to do something for the state but those in power here are interested only in saving their chair. They are not interested in development," Modi said at his election rally here in the state's industrial belt.

Reminding people of the grand vision Vajpayee had for the state at the time of its creation 16 years back, he asked people to install a BJP government in the state and give the party a chance to serve them.

He said a "double engine", with his government at the Centre and a BJP government in the state, alone can pull the state out of the pit of its woes.

The state would not feel the dearth of anything if BJP comes to power in Uttarakhand, the Prime Minister said.

Exulting over the BJP winning three Council seats of Goarakhpur, Bareilly and Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh, Modi said it is a pointer to what is going to happen in Uttarakhand.

"The unimaginably huge crowds at Rudrapur where people from all over the country reside making it a veritable mini- India are an indication which way the winds are blowing," he said to loud cheers from the crowds.