PM Narendra Modi in Dehradun: `Demonetisation broke backs of terror, human trafficking`

Dehradun: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said demonetisation had broken the backs of terrorism, drug and fake currency smuggling, and human trafficking.

While addressing 'Parivartan Rally' in this Uttarakhand capital city, the PM said: "With just one move on November 8, the worlds of terrorism, drug mafia, human trafficking and fake note smuggling were destroyed.”

"Most people are for honesty; it is just a handful who are trampling them. We have waged this war to empower those who are being trampled," he said.

"Corruption has destroyed the country, which was known as a bird of gold. If the country is to progress, this plunder has to stop, corruption has to stop," the Prime Minister asserted.

Modi noted that despite hardships, the people of the country had supported the demonetisation drive, which led to the scrapping of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes.

"This is a cleanliness drive and only because of the common people`s support that we have been able to wage this war against corruption."

"There are those who are on the lookout for an opportunity to pounce on me. But I know that so long as I have the security cover of 125 crore people, nothing will happen to me," the Prime Minister said.

“Along with black money, black hearts too have destroyed the country.”

After launching the Char Dham highway development programme in Uttarakhand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the project is a tribute to the those who lost their lives during Kedarnath flash floods.

Enumerating various development schemes and initiatives of his government, including implementation of `One Rank One Pay` scheme, he called upon the state`s people to vote for the BJP.

The people of Uttarakhand have a substantial representation in the country`s armed forces.

"Uttarakhand in now lying in such a deep pit that it needs two engines to pull it out. Those two engines are -- one in Delhi (central government) and we need another in Dehradun (state government)," Modi said.

"You have already installed one engine in Delhi; now it time to do the same in Dehradun," added Modi.

Taking a jibe at the Congress, he said the days are gone when the common man could be fooled, adding the public now understands everything.

Prime Minister Modi said times are changing now and so is the attitude and approach of the people, adding this country will also change for the better.

The PM said hasty conception of schemes may be able to give short-term political gains but the gains for people will be limited.

"It has been so many years since our country got Independence, but unfortunately there is still no electricity in at least 18,000 Indian villages. My government took the initiative and said that we will electrify villages within 1000 days. Over 12,000 villages have already been electrified," he added.

Asserting that tourism is the biggest asset of Uttarakhand, Prime Minister Modi said, "If facilities are provided in a proper manner then which family in the country would not want to come here."

Hitting out at the Congress over the promises made during the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, Prime Minister Modi said that his government is working towards providing LPG connections to at least five crore poor families within three years.

Uttarakhand goes to elect a new Legislative Assembly early next year.

(With Agency inputs)