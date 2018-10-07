हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi inaugurates two-day Investors Summit in Uttarakhand

The two-day Destination Uttarakhand Investors' Summit 2018 is likely to bring in huge investment for the state.

PM Narendra Modi inaugurates two-day Investors Summit in Uttarakhand

Dehradun: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated the two-day maiden Uttarakhand Investors Summit in state's capital Dehradun.

Upon his arrival in the state, the PM was welcomed by the state's CM Trivendra Rawat.   

Leading industrial houses are participating in the two-day event which will explore investment opportunities in the state.

 Apart from home investors, those from Japan, Czech Republic, Argentina, Mauritius and Nepal have also been invited to participate in the two-day summit.
 
State Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat told media persons that investment proposals worth over 70 thousand crore rupees have already been received during the run-up to the event. 

Rawat expressed hope that the two-day summit will bring huge investments.
 
Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari, Piyush Goyal, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Harsimrat Kaur Badal, KJ Alphons and CR Chaudhary are also reportedly participating in the sessions on different subjects.

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh will address the event on the concluding day on Monday.
 
After the inaugural session, eight sectoral sessions would be held on the 12 focus sectors including tourism and hospitality, agriculture and food processing, horticulture, floriculture, herbs and aromatic plants, wellness and AYUSH. 

Central Board of Film Certification chairman Prasoon Joshi will also participate in a session on film shooting.

(With Agency inputs)

Tags:
Narendra ModiUttarakhand news#DestinationUttarakhandUttarakhand Investors' Summit 2018Trivendra Rawat

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close