PM Narendra Modi lays foundation stone of Char Dham highway

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday laid the foundation stone of Char Dham highway project in Uttarakhand.

“Char Dham highway project will lead to creation of over 900 km of roads. Connectivity and tourism will get a strong boost through the project," the Prime Minister had said ahead of launching the project.

"Adding of bypasses, tunnels, bridges and flyovers will ease travel. Proper slope stabilisation will ensure protection against landslides," he had said pointing out at the towards ensuring uninterrupted all weather safe journey for pilgrims to the four shrines.

The Prime Minister will address a public meeting in Dehradun during his Uttarakhand visit.

The ‘Char Dham Yatra’ is an annual pilgrimage to the shrines of Kedarnath, Badrinath, Gangotri, and Yamunotri.

The 900-km road once constructed with an investment of Rs 12,000 crore will ensure round-the-year, hassle free travel to these shrines and the famous Sikh shrine Hemkund Saheb also.