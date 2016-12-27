PM Narendra Modi's gift to those preparing for Char Dham yatra: Here are the details

Dehradun: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Tuesday arrive in the hill state of Uttarakhand amid high security.

Soon after his arrival at Dehradun’s Jolly Grant Airport, Modi will head to an event where he will lay the foundation stone for the “all-weather road” for the ‘Char Dham Yatra’ – an annual pilgrimage to the shrines of Kedarnath, Badrinath, Gangotri, and Yamunotri.

The 900-km road once constructed with an investment of Rs 12,000 crore will ensure round-the-year, hassle free travel to these shrines and the famous Sikh shrine Hemkund Saheb also.

The PM will launch the Chardham Highway Development programme (Chardham Mahamarg Vikas Pariyojna) at 12:30 pm.

The Prime Minister will also address a public rally at the city’s Parade ground.

Earlier this year, Union Minister for Road Transport, Highways and Shipping Nitin Gadkari had announced that the Centre will build a 900-km road linking the four Himalayan shrines of Uttarakhand also known as `Char Dham​`.