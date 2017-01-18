Rahul Gandhi showed 'phata kurta' during Uttarakhand rally: Here's is how Twitter reacted

New Delhi: Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi has once again become a soft target of Twitterati for his ‘phata kurta’ comment which he made while addressing the 'Vijay Sankalp' convention for party workers in Uttarakhand recently.

The Gandhi scion had accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of masquerading as a pro-poor messiah but devoting extra time for at least 50 rich and influential industrialists whle addressing a rally on Monday.

During his speech, the young Congress leader had alleged that the Prime Minister wants to impose his face on everything, citing the latest khadi commission calendar controversy in which Modi’s image replaced the enduring picture of Mahatma Gandhi spinning the charkha.

“If things go on like this you will find Ramlila actors wearing Modi masks from next year, instead of Lord Ram’s,” he told a gathering of party workers in Rishikesh.

Rahul Gandhi was at the town known for its temples and yoga centres to prep up Congress workers for the February 15 assembly polls.

He made the statement after stopping mid-way during his address to show people his torn pocket.

“He wants to replace Mahatma Gandhi, but wears clothes worth Rs 15 lakh. I have my khadi kurta with a torn pocket,'' he said.

While his 'phata kurta' remark was received with much applause from the gathering, the same didn’t go down quite as well on social media, especially since he’d just returned from his European vacation.

The Congress leader was massively trolled for his torn kurta antics on Twitter with some users even offering to crowd-fund a new kurta for him.

