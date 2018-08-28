हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Uttarakhand

Three of family die after vehicle washed away in overflowing Uttarakhand river

The victims were on their way back to Delhi from their native village Bainjaro in Paudi Garhwal on Monday when the incident occurred.

Three of family die after vehicle washed away in overflowing Uttarakhand river

Dehradun: In a tragic incident, three members of a family died when the vehicle they were travelling in was washed away by the strong water currents in an overflowing river near the Jim Corbett National Park, said reports on Tuesday.

According to police, the victims were on their way back to Delhi from their native village Bainjaro in Paudi Garhwal on Monday when the incident occurred.

The police said that due to the torrential rain in the region, the river in the Paniyali causeway is overflowing. 

The family was trying to cross the river in their car but the driver could not hold it against the heavy currents and their vehicle was washed away.

One person was rescued.

