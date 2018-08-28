हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Bus accident

Uttarakhand: 2 dead, 21 injured after bus falls into gorge in Tehri Garhwal

At least two persons died and 21 injured after a a bus fell into a gorge near Pawki Devi in Tehri Garhwal on Tuesday morning. Thirteen, out the 21 injured, are in a critical condition.

ANI photo

Dehradun: At least two persons died and 21 injured after a a bus fell into a gorge near Pawki Devi in Tehri Garhwal on Tuesday morning. Thirteen, out the 21 injured, are in a critical condition.

The injured have been rushed to the hospital.

Earlier in the day, three members of a family died when the vehicle they were travelling in was washed away by the strong water currents in an overflowing river near the Jim Corbett National Park, said reports on Tuesday. According to police, the victims were on their way back to Delhi from their native village Bainjaro in Paudi Garhwal on Monday when the incident occurred. The police said that due to the torrential rain in the region, the river in the Paniyali causeway is overflowing.

Tags:
Bus accident, Tehri Garhwal

