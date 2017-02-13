Uttarakhand Assembly Elections 2017: Rahul Gandhi, CM Harish Rawat attend Ganga Aarti at Haridwar’s Har Ki Pauri

Haridwar: Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi and Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat attended the ‘Ganga Aarti’ at Har Ki Pauri in Haridwar on Sunday.

As per news agency ANI, Gandhi and Rawat performed the traditional ritual late last night.

Earlier yesterday, Gandhi held a 75-km roadshow ahead of February 15 polls in Uttarakhand.

During the roadshow, the Congress leader hit back at BJP on the issue of corruption and asked why Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave tickets to tainted leaders thrown out of Congress and took the "trash" into his party.

"Modiji has no right to talk about corruption. All scam-tainted leaders who were earlier with us are now with BJP," Gandhi said at a public meeting in Puhana after starting his roadshow from Bhagwanpur in Haridwar district which has the maximum number of 11 Assembly constituencies.

Beginning the roadshow from Bhagwanpur and crossing Har ki Pauri via Pirankaliyar, Puhana, Rampurchungi, Bijholi, Manglaur, Laksar and Landhaura, Gandhi's cavalcade covered a distance of 75 kms touching all the 11 constituencies.

Gandhi's roadshow in Haridwar district is important because many rebel Congress leaders now in BJP are contesting from seats located in the district including Kunwar Pranav Singh Champion from Khanpur and Pradeep Batra from Roorkee.

Haridwar (rural), one of the two seats being contested by Chief Minister Harish Rawat, is also located in the district.

(With Agency inputs)