Uttarakhand CM Harish Rawat cries foul over helicopter search

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat on Saturday objected to the checking of his helicopter for unaccounted cash during campaigning in Haldwani and alleged he was being harassed at the behest of the Centre.

In a complaint to the Chief Election Commissioner, Rawat said why only his helicopter was being checked "when BJP leaders from New Delhi were bringing money in their choppers to distribute it among party candidates".

Taking exception to the "special treatment" being meted out by the Commission to BJP central leaders, Rawat alleged he was being harassed on the direction of his influential political adversaries based in Delhi.

Rawat's chopper was checked in Haldwani yesterday by the administration apparently to find out if unaccounted cash was being carried in it.

Accusing BJP of having pumped Rs 2,000 crore into the elections so far, Rawat said the poll panel should subject everyone to equal treatment howsoever important they may be.