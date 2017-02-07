Uttarakhand earthquake on Monday was the sixth in hill state in last three months
Dehradun: A moderate intensity earthquake measuring 5.8 on Richter Scale on Monday hit Uttarakhand, tremors of which were felt in Delhi and other parts of northern India.
The epicentre of the quake was Rudraprayag district in Uttarakhand, said JL Gautam, Operations head at the National Seismological Bureau, a unit of the Ministry of Earth Sciences.
The 15-second earthquake that shook Uttarakhand at 10.33 pm on Monday was the sixth in the hill state in the last three months.
No major damage to property or loss of life was reported from the earthquake.
People in several districts ran out of their houses to safety. There were reports of minor cracks in walls and ceilings of houses in Chamoli and Dehradun. The NDRF teams were alerted as well.
Also Read: Uttarakhand earthquake: 'Pray for everyone's safety', tweets PM Narendra Modi, reviews situation
A senior official of the disaster management department informed that the offices of the Prime Minister and Union Home Minister were in touch with state authorities. The quake on Monday night was the sixth in the hill state in the last three months.
Reports from various districts collected by the state government overnight point out that the quake was felt in Tihri, Rudraprayag, Chamoli, Pauri, Haridwar and Dehradun districts of Uttarkashi.
Tremors were also felt in Champawat, Pithoragarh, Bagheshwar, Almorah, Nainital and Udahmsinghnagar, forcing people to spend the night out in open.
Director of the regional Met Office, Vikram Singh, informed that the quake was centred 33 km under the earth in Rudraprayag.
(With Agency inputs)
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- ISRO to launch record satellites at one go next week
- Hike in India's defence budget: Is Pakistan scared of the move?
- PM Narendra Modi addresses public rally in Aligarh - Watch
- Govt may take steps to ban triple talaq after UP polls, says Ravi Shankar Prasad
- DNA: How does Sasikala qualify for post of CM without contesting elections?
- When BJP's Sambit Patra blasted Kanhaiya Kumar over surgical strikes, terrorism; video goes viral
- Delhi earthquake today: Earthquake jolts Delhi, Noida, NCR
- Nitibha Kaul reacts to truth about ‘Bigg Boss 10’ winner Manveer Gurjar’s marital status
- Pune Infosys girl murder: These were Rasila Raju's last words before she abruptly ended phone call
- Assembly Elections 2017: BJP will form next government in Uttar Pradesh, says Amit Shah
Top Videos
-
DNA: How does Sasikala qualify for post of CM without contesting elections?
-
Are political parties using 'triple talaq' issue as a vote bank during UP elections?
-
UP polls: Mulayam Singh does U-turn, to campaign for SP-Congress alliance
-
Govt may take steps to ban triple talaq after UP polls, says Ravi Shankar Prasad