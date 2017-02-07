Uttarakhand earthquake on Monday was the sixth in hill state in last three months

Dehradun: A moderate intensity earthquake measuring 5.8 on Richter Scale on Monday hit Uttarakhand, tremors of which were felt in Delhi and other parts of northern India.

The epicentre of the quake was Rudraprayag district in Uttarakhand, said JL Gautam, Operations head at the National Seismological Bureau, a unit of the Ministry of Earth Sciences.

The 15-second earthquake that shook Uttarakhand at 10.33 pm on Monday was the sixth in the hill state in the last three months.

No major damage to property or loss of life was reported from the earthquake.

People in several districts ran out of their houses to safety. There were reports of minor cracks in walls and ceilings of houses in Chamoli and Dehradun. The NDRF teams were alerted as well.

Also Read: Uttarakhand earthquake: 'Pray for everyone's safety', tweets PM Narendra Modi, reviews situation

A senior official of the disaster management department informed that the offices of the Prime Minister and Union Home Minister were in touch with state authorities. The quake on Monday night was the sixth in the hill state in the last three months.

Reports from various districts collected by the state government overnight point out that the quake was felt in Tihri, Rudraprayag, Chamoli, Pauri, Haridwar and Dehradun districts of Uttarkashi.

Tremors were also felt in Champawat, Pithoragarh, Bagheshwar, Almorah, Nainital and Udahmsinghnagar, forcing people to spend the night out in open.

Director of the regional Met Office, Vikram Singh, informed that the quake was centred 33 km under the earth in Rudraprayag.

(With Agency inputs)