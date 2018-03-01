Uttarakhand government issues directives for class 10, 12 board examinations – Section 144 at centres, no loudspeakers

Uttarakhand class 10 and class 12 board examinations are slated to begin on March 6 and March 5 respectively. The government has issued special instructions to ensure that the board examinations are conducted smoothly.

Section 144 has been imposed at as many as 1309 examination centres. Ban has also been imposed on use of loudspeakers. The board examinations are scheduled to be conducted from March 5 to March 26.

The board examinations in Uttarakhand are conducted by the state school education council.

The class 12 board examination schedule was released by the Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) on its official website ubse.uk.gov.in.

Earlier, a report in The Indian Express said that the Uttarakhand government had written to Commissioners in Kumaon and Garhwal to ensure fair practices during the board examinations. The letter had also demanded additional security for invigilators and managers of examination centres.