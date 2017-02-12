close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds

Assembly Elections 2017

» »
﻿

Uttarakhand Polls: BJP supporters waive party flags, chant PM Narendra Modi's name in Rahul Gandhi's road show

ANI | Last Updated: Sunday, February 12, 2017 - 16:29
Uttarakhand Polls: BJP supporters waive party flags, chant PM Narendra Modi&#039;s name in Rahul Gandhi&#039;s road show

Haridwar: Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi`s road show and nukkad sabha in Uttarakhand`s Haridwar city turned flop as thousands of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) supporters waived the party`s flag and raised slogans in favour of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Although Prime Minister Modi was addressing a rally in Uttarakhand`s Srinagar, his dominance and the BJP`s strength could be gazed by the number of supporters that thronged Gandhi`s road show.

However, an unfazed Gandhi said, "I asked Chief Minister Harish Rawat to put pressure on the corrupt people and take actions against them."Voting in Uttarakhand will take place on February 15 and the results will be out on March 11 along with the other four poll-bound states of Punjab, Manipur, Goa and Uttar Pradesh.

First Published: Sunday, February 12, 2017 - 15:22

More from zeenews

 
comments powered by Disqus

TAGS

Top Videos

More from other Sections

© 1998-2017 Zee Media Corporation Ltd (An Essel Group Company), All rights reserved.