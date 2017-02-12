Uttarakhand Polls: BJP supporters waive party flags, chant PM Narendra Modi's name in Rahul Gandhi's road show
Haridwar: Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi`s road show and nukkad sabha in Uttarakhand`s Haridwar city turned flop as thousands of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) supporters waived the party`s flag and raised slogans in favour of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Although Prime Minister Modi was addressing a rally in Uttarakhand`s Srinagar, his dominance and the BJP`s strength could be gazed by the number of supporters that thronged Gandhi`s road show.
However, an unfazed Gandhi said, "I asked Chief Minister Harish Rawat to put pressure on the corrupt people and take actions against them."Voting in Uttarakhand will take place on February 15 and the results will be out on March 11 along with the other four poll-bound states of Punjab, Manipur, Goa and Uttar Pradesh.
