Uttarakhand polls: Party heavyweights set to address electorate today
Dehradun: The heat for election campaign in Uttarakhand is on the rise, as different parties and their star campaigners are set to address the electorate here, in a power packed Sunday.
Senior leaders of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress would hold rallies as well as road shows in various districts of the state today in regard to ensuing assembly election.
The Congress party will reportedly release its manifesto today in Dehradun.
Senior BJP leader and Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh would address public rallies in Pithoragarh and Haridwar districts while Finance Minister Arun Jaitley is schedule to visit parts of Nainital district.
Similarly, Congress leader Ambika Soni and Chief Minister Harish Rawat would address public rallies in various parts of the state.
