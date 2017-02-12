Uttarakhand polls: PM Narendra Modi to address rallies in Srinagar, Pithoragarh

Pithoragarh: Eyeing victory in the upcoming Uttarakhand Assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Sunday address two rallies in Uttarakhand?s Srinagar and Pithoragarh.

Prime Minister Modi yesterday addressed a rally in Uttarakhand?s Rudrapur slamming the opposition for asking proofs regarding the surgical strikes carried out last year along the Line of Control (LoC).

"It has become important to defeat the people who don't have any interest in development and only want to save their seats. Now the time has come when they (opposition) need to pay for all everything that they have done," he said.

Further pledging to eradicate corruption and fight against black money, the Prime Minister said that his aim is not to harass the poor or honest, but to punish the one who have looted the common man.

"We have been hearing of Char Dham Yatra. Don't people have the right to have good roads leading up to these religious places? Can you imagine how many youths will get employment due to this? This will give a big boost to tourism," he said.

Uttarakhand goes to polls on February 15.