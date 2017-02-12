Uttarakhand polls: Rahul Gandhi to hold road show, Nukkad Sabha in Haridwar
Last Updated: Sunday, February 12, 2017 - 09:27
Haridwar: With Uttarakhand assembly elections round the corner, Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi will hold a road show along with a Nukkad Sabha in Haridwar on Sunday.
Launching a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over demonetisation, Gandhi on Saturday labelled the move as a medium to waive off loans worth crores taken by some 50 rich families, instead of an initiative against black money as the Prime Minister projected.
Earlier yesterday, Gandhi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav jointly announced the Samajwadi Party-Congress Common Minimun Programme.
First Published: Sunday, February 12, 2017 - 09:27
