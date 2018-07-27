हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Mussoorie

WATCH: Mussoorie's Kempty Falls swells dramatically after heavy rainfall

Incessant rainfall in Uttarakhand Mussoorie's led to a massive swelling in the water-level in Kempty Falls on Friday. 

WATCH: Mussoorie&#039;s Kempty Falls swells dramatically after heavy rainfall
ANI photo

MUSSOORIE: Incessant rainfall in Uttarakhand has led to a massive swelling in the water-level in Mussoorie's Kempty Falls on Friday. 

A video, tweeted by news agency ANI, shows the famous fall cascading with heavy waves amid rain. 

Earlier this month, heavy rain had triggered a landslide near Kempty Fall. The incident took place very close to the tourist spot.

India Meteorological Department (IMD), on Thursday, issued a warning of heavy rainfall for the next 36 hours for the entire state, including Char Dham Yatra route.

Heavy rains have lashed out at various locations in the state.

National Highway-9 closed down at Dhaun, Champawat due to incessant rains for the past nine hours. Ramnagar too experienced a flood-like situation and roads are being blocked. Only July 23, Meteorological Department issued a heavy rain alert for the state. 

The State Disaster Management has also asked the district magistrates to ensure a high level of precaution, safety and traffic are maintained.
Along with Uttarakhand, Delhi too experienced heavy rainfall and severe water-logging on Thursday.

With agency inputs

Tags:
MussoorieKempty fallsRains

