Mercedes-Benz launches new CLS; price starts at Rs 84.7 lakh

German luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz Friday launched new CLS model with a starting price of Rs 84.70 lakh (ex-showroom, all India). 

Nov 16, 2018, 15:36 PM IST
