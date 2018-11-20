हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Nissan Motor moving to fire CEO Carlos Ghosn

Nissan Motor Co Ltd said on Monday it was moving to terminate Carlos Ghosn from his chairman's post after finding that he had used company money for personal use and committed several other serious acts of misconduct.

Nov 20, 2018, 12:32 PM IST
