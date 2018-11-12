हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

What is Masked Aadhaar, its privacy benefits: All you know

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) recently added a new security feature for your Aadhaar called the ‘Masked Aadhaar’.

Nov 12, 2018, 15:44 PM IST
Next
Video

PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate development projects in Varanasi today

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close