Alyque Padamsee, noted theatre personality and ad guru, dies at 90

Noted theatre personality and ad guru Alyque Padamsee passed away at the age of 90 in Mumbai on Saturday morning He was reportedly suffering from poor health for some time 

Nov 18, 2018, 09:02 AM IST
