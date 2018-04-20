हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

News 50: Know the top stories from the entertainment world this hour

Shah Rukh Khan ignores Katrina Kaif, Salman Khan corrects Priyanka Chopra's tweet mistake and more.

Apr 20, 2018, 10:58 AM IST
Next
Video

Here is how the Chief Justice of India be impeached