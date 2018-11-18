हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Assembly Elections

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Priyanka Chopra soaks up the sun in Delhi; Nick Jonas showers love on his bride-to-be

After the much-awaited Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh wedding, all eyes are on the next Bollywood couple to walk down the aisle - Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas The couple will soon tie the knot and as per reports, the location is Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace

Nov 18, 2018, 08:58 AM IST
Next
Video

Zero: Aanand L Rai pens a heartfelt note for Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close