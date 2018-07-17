हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Veteran actor Rita Bhaduri no more

Veteran actor Rita Bhaduri passed way at 62 today morning. She was hospitalized for last 10 days and was suffering from a serious kidney ailment. Television industry expresses condolences on social media.

Jul 17, 2018, 15:20 PM IST
