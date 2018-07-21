हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Virushka's Viral Selfies Is All You Want To See Today

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are treating their fans to some fabulous pictures of themselves and today, a loved-up selfie of the couple, taken at the backseat of a car, made an entry on the cricketer's Instagram feed

Jul 21, 2018, 16:08 PM IST
China's Inner Mongolia faces flood like situations

