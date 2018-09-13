हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Watch exclusive interview of Jhanvi Kapoor

Watch this exclusive interview of Bollywood Actress Jhanvi Kapoor. She talks about her make-up and dressing style. Watch this video for more information.

Sep 13, 2018, 13:20 PM IST
Next
Video

'My sympathies are with ground-level Congress workers': PM Modi

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close