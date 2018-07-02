हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
10 arrested in Maharashtra for lynching 5 men over suspicion of child lifter

10 people have been arrested in connection with the lyching of five people in Dhule district. The five persons were beaten to death after videos of child lifters were actively circulated on a WhatsApp group, police said.

Jul 02, 2018, 11:36 AM IST
