10 year-old boy dies in dog attack in Bareilly

An 10 year-old boy lost his life to an attack by a pack of stray dogs in Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly. He was rushed to a hospital where he breathed his last.

Jul 12, 2018, 11:40 AM IST
