12-hour hostage situation In Bhopal ends; All you need to about model abduction

A 12-hour hostage drama in Bhopal ended this evening with a twist rarely seen. The hostage-taker - a casting director - and the hostage - a model - told the police they want to marry. Here's the whole story

Jul 14, 2018, 11:58 AM IST
Bhopal man abducts a model; accused may appear in court

