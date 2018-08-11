हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
13 year old boy died in Noida sec-82 due to electric shock

This segment of Zee News brings to you latest information from Noida sec-82, where a 13-year-old kid lost life due to Electric Shock. Watch this video to know more.

Aug 11, 2018, 14:10 PM IST
