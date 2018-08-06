हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

14 Naxals killed in encounter with security forces near Sukma in Chhattisgarh

At least 14 Naxals were killed in an encounter with security forces near Sukma's Konta and Golapalli police station limits, reports said. The security forces have recovered 16 weapons from the killed insurgents.

Aug 06, 2018, 14:36 PM IST
Next
Video

Bihar shelter home horror: Nitish Kumar says separate bench to be formed for speedy trial

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close