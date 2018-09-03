हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

16 dead, 12 injured in rain-related incidents across UP, more showers predicted

Sixteen people have died in the last 48 hours due to heavy rains and flooding in 16 districts across Uttar Pradesh . The worst affected is the Shahjahanpur district, where six people have died. The Air Force has rushed choppers from the Gwalior air base for rescue work in the state. So far they have rescued have rescued 14 people stranded in Lalitpur and Jhansi districts.

Sep 03, 2018, 09:10 AM IST
Next
Video

Nepal's Krishna temple reopens 3 years after deadly 2015 earthquake

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close