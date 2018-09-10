हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
1984 Anti-Sikh riots accused Sajjan Kumar spotted in Congress’ Bharat Bandh protest

Congress leader and 1984 Anti Sikh riots accused Sajjan Kumar on Monday was spotted during the ‘Bharat Bandh’ protest called by the Congress party along with 21 other political parties in Delhi.

Sep 10, 2018, 14:14 PM IST
