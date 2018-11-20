हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Assembly Elections

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

1984 anti-Sikh riots: Yashpal Singh awarded death penalty, life imprisonment for Naresh Sherawat

This segment of Zee News brings to you latest updates. A Delhi court on Tuesday awarded death sentence to Yashpal Singh and life imprisonment to Naresh Sherawat, both convicted in a 1984 anti-Sikh riots case. Watch this video to know more.

Nov 20, 2018, 18:16 PM IST
Next
Video

PM Modi asks Madhya Pradesh to vote 'intelligently'

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close