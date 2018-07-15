हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
2 BSF jawans martyred in naxal attack in Chhattisgarh

This segment of Zee News brings to you latest information on Naxal attack in Chhattisgarh in which 2 BSF jawans were martyred. Watch this video to know more.

Jul 15, 2018, 10:26 AM IST
