2 CRPF jawans dead; Terrorists fire at CRPF team in Jammu & Kashmir's Anantnag

2 CRPF jawans are killed as terrorists open fire at CRPF team in Jammu & Kashmir's Anantnag. Watch the video to know more.

Jul 13, 2018, 13:30 PM IST
