2 terrorists killed in encounter in J&K's Shopian

Two terrorists were killed in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district on Sunday morning. A search operation was launched by the Jammu and Kashmir police and security forces in Rebban area of Zainapora on the basis of a tip about the presence of militants in the area.

Nov 18, 2018, 11:08 AM IST
