2019 Lok Sabha polls to be fought under the leadership of Amit Shah

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has decided to fight the 2019 Lok Sabha election under the leadership of Amit Shah. It has also postponed the due election to the post of party president.

Sep 09, 2018, 09:30 AM IST
