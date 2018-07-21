हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

22-year-old women gang raped by 40 men for four days in Panchkula

A 22-year-old woman from Panchkula district in Haryana has alleged that 40 men raped her after holding her captive in a guest house for four days.

Jul 21, 2018, 10:04 AM IST
Next
Video

Rahul Gandhi: Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman lied to the nation

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close