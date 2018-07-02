हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
23 people arrested in Dhule lynching case, 5 teams formed to identify more accused

Twenty three people have been arrested Monday in connection with the lynching of five people in Maharashtra’s Dhule district. Those arrested are residents of Rainpada and between the age group of 20 and 30 years.

Jul 02, 2018, 14:56 PM IST
