24-year-youth lynched to death in Bihar's Sitamarhi district over allegations of looting cash

24-year-youth lynched to death in Bihar's Sitamarhi district over allegations of looting cash. Bihar Police have registered FIR against 150 people in Sitamarhi lynching case. Watch this video to know.

Sep 11, 2018, 13:52 PM IST
