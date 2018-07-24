हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
29 girls raped in Bihar's shelter home for months

At least 29 girls, aged between 7 and 17, were raped over a period of time in a state-funded shelter home in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district, while one was also murdered and buried there, police sources said on Monday.

Jul 24, 2018, 16:06 PM IST
