3 dead after building collapses in Greater Noida, NDRF rescue operation underway

Three bodies have been recovered after a six-storey under-construction building collapsed on the adjacent four-storey structure in Greater Noida's Shah Beri Village on Wednesday. Many are still feared to be trapped under the debris.

Jul 18, 2018, 09:48 AM IST
