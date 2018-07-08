हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
3 people die after falling in sewage treatment plant in Loni

3 people lost their life after falling into a sewage treatment plant in Loni, Ghaziabad. The death may have caused by the poisonous gas in the plant.

Jul 08, 2018, 14:04 PM IST
